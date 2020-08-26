Grand Chief of Treaty #3 shaves head in support of Kenora homeless shelter

After missing a few months' worth of haircuts due to COVID-19, Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh, the Grand Chief for Grand Council Treaty #3, decided to shave it all off in support of a homeless shelter in Kenora, Ont.

The result was a $12,000 cheque that Ogichidaa Kavanaugh delivered to the Kenora Fellowship Centre on August 24.

"I needed a haircut and then I wanted it done for a purpose, and I was quite surprised actually by the response by so many people that found enough disposable income during these very difficult times," said Ogichidaa Kavanaugh.

The Grand Chief says he chose to make his donation to the Kenora Fellowship Centre because they are "led by Anishinaabe people and it's a mission where they love people, feed people, care for people and provide a lot for people that are on the streets."

He added, "I go there and when I watch them interact, they seem to be in their place with one another. Despite their difficult situations, I see a sparkle in their eye when they're there."

Yvonne Bearbull, the executive director for the Kenora Fellowship Center, says the organization has incurred a lot of expenses while responding to an increase in demand for their services during COVID-19. (Yvonne Bearbull/Facebook)

The Kenora Fellowship Centre is a daytime, drop-in centre that provides basic, essential services to vulnerable populations in the area including coffee, showers, clothing, board and lodging, as well as running a transitional housing program.

Yvonne Bearbull, the executive director of the centre, says a lot of costs were incurred by the organization as the demand for its services increased during the pandemic.

"When the pandemic was declared, we decided that we were going to stay open as long as we can, and so we've been open every day since," Bearbull said.

"But that's a lot of food, we've been providing breakfast and lunch and snacks, and there's many people who are sleeping out in the community, and so we provide a lot of water and snacks after hours just trying to provide as much support as we can."

"And it's meant a lot to the patrons to have a place to continue to go to every day to use the bathroom, to have a shower, to wash up, to have something to eat," Bearbull said.

"And we are very grateful to Grand Chief Kavanaugh for the initiative that he put forth in his campaign and to everybody that supported his initiative"