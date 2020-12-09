Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fatal Dryden fire

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is investigating a fatal fire in Dryden this week.

A 13-year-old boy died in the fire, which occurred Wednesday afternoon at a Dryden apartment building.

The fire caused heavy damage to one unit, and three other units had smoke and water damage. The occupants of all four units have been displaced.

The OFM said six investigators are at the scene, where they're working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information was provided.