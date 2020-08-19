Officials in Marathon Ont., raise concerns over COVID-19 testing turnaround times

Municipal and public health officials in Marathon, Ont. are raising concerns over slow COVID-19 testing turnaround times, as construction projects ramp up and as the school year approaches.

Dr. Sarah Newbery, chief of staff of the North of Superior Healthcare Group, said COVID-19 test results can take anywhere from four to nine days to be processed from the time a swab sample is taken.

"If we do a swab on a Monday, we generally can get our results back in four, five or sometimes six days," she explained. "If we do that swab on a Thursday or a Friday we've been experiencing what we call test turnaround times of six or seven days, the longest in the last two weeks has been nine days."

Dr. Sarah Newbery has been practicing medicine along the north shore of Lake Superior for close to two decades. She says faster testing turnaround times will be key in keeping schools, and workplaces functioning in the fall. (http://fpoy.cfpc.ca/)

Currently, when a patient at the COVID-19 assessment centre in Marathon is tested, their swab goes to the assessment centre lab and paperwork is completed, Newbery said.

From Marathon the swab sample is then transported to Thunder Bay, about 300 kilometres west of Marathon, to the public health lab. Newbery said some swabs are processed in Thunder Bay, but some are sent elsewhere in the province.

Newbery added the assessment centre in Marathon is not open on Saturdays and Sundays, and swabs have to be transported via a particular courier, two aspects which can have a slowing impact on the test turnaround time.

"Swabs have to be transported as a dangerous good because they're a viral sample. We have to use a particular courier and that courier doesn't travel every day of the week," she said.

School year, construction projects remain a concern

The mayor of Marathon, Rick Dumas, said COVID-19 test turnaround times is an issue he raised at a recent Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association meeting, with the deputy minister of health.

"We need to have quicker turnaround time, not only for our students, but also with Marathon seeing a huge increase in construction with the Valard camp," said Dumas.

Valard Construction, a Quanta Services company, has workers in Marathon working on a major transmission line project. Dumas said the project brings people to the community from across the country to develop the system.

Marathon mayor Rick Dumas says he has raised the issue of slow testing times with the provincial Ministry of Health. (Marathon.ca)

According to Dumas, the issue is now being looked at by the provincial Ministry of Health to examine how the delayed turnaround time can be addressed. He said some options include either a different courier system or the lab in Thunder Bay having a "quicker turnaround time."

"Those are just things we brought to the attention, of course with the government getting bombarded with not just Marathon's concerns, all of Ontario's 440 municipalities concerns about the testing timeline, this might be a challenge," said Dumas.

As the school year approaches, Newbery said fast turnaround times need to be achieved in order to keep schools functioning.

"We know that COVID-19 is a respiratory illness and we know that kids tend to develop respiratory illness symptoms when they go back to school," she said.

Newbery said while school aged kids are most likely to develop a common cold in the fall, any respiratory illness symptoms will need to be treated as if they're COVID-19 symptoms until they're proven not to be.

"That means taking that child with symptoms out of their classroom testing them and isolating them until that test results is back and potentially isolating their cohort and their parents with them until we know that their symptoms are not COVID," she said.

Newbery said while ramped up testing remains unavailable, the public health sector in northern Ontario is working hard on the issue. She added as the school year starts, it will be up to everyone, parents and teachers included, to remain vigilant in identifying children showing potential symptoms.

"I think all of the organizations that need to be aware of this as an issue are absolutely aware. I think people are working very hard to try and put the pieces in place that will enable a faster turnaround time,"

Newbery said she recognizes challenges with supply chains for things like test reagents that have challenged the speed in which test results can be processed. She said "there's a huge focus" on how public health can make sure turnaround times are "done well" across the province and "done equitably."

Dumas said people who travel in and out of the community appear to be "doing the right thing," but stressed the timeline involved needs to be addressed.