'We are human beings': Training course helps police officers increase resiliance

Helping police officers in northwestern Ontario build resilience and better cope with the often traumatic nature of their jobs is the goal of a three-day workshop being held in Thunder Bay this week.

The Comprehensive Officer Resilience Train-the-Trainer program, an initiative of the FBI National Academy Associates, is being held at Thunder Bay police headquarters, with representatives of Thunder Bay Police and OPP in attendance.

"Our officers, around the world, will see more traumatic situations on a day-to-day basis than most people will ever experience in their lives," said Joe Collins, Twin Rivers, Wis., police chief, and instructor

"And our officers are human beings," he said. "These things impact their lives."

First in Canada

The three-day program gives attendees the tools to help their fellow officers better cope with those situations, and they can then conduct training in their home police departments, Collins said.

"Some of those activities, maybe it's an experience that I need to learn from, and I can become stronger from, because I look at it differently," he said. "How can I make myself, in that situation, better, and what can I learn from that, and then what can I take away from that particular event or experience to not only help myself, but then to help other people that maybe responded with me."

This is the first time this course has been offered in Canada. It's described as discussing mental, physical, social, and spiritual aspects of an officer's life, which will help them "promote an environment for well-being" at their workplace.

Brent Genereux, acting commander of the OPP's Pikangikum detachment, said the program was proving valuable information.

'Make us better officers'

"We are human beings, so we go through the same stressors as everybody else," he said. "We have children, we have financial situations, we have marriages, partners."

But compounding those, Genereux said, are the potentially traumatic things that police and other first responders are exposed to while on the job.

"Building resilience is a huge thing for us," he said. "We do this job for 30 years. We hear things, see things, smell things, and do things that nobody else does."

"By having this, it'll make us better officers," Genereux said. "In turn, it'll help us deal with the public and with people a lot better."