OPP investigate off-road vehicle collision on Auto Road
OPP are investigating a weekend off-road vehicle collision in Ware Township that sent on person to hospital.
Driver taken to hospital what what are described as 'major injuries'
Police said the collision was reported by a motorist who came across the scene on Auto Road at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
OPP and paramedics responded, and located the injured driver. Police said the driver sustained "major injuries," and was taken to hospital via ambulance.
OPP said preliminary investigation revealed the off-road vehicle lost control, and the driver was ejected prior to the vehicle entering a ditch.
No further information was provided.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has further information, is asked to contact OPP.