A 40-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after an off-duty Thunder Bay police officer saw him brandishing a knife this week, according to the local force.

Police said the incident occurred at Northwood Park Plaza at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The off-duty officer was in the parking lot when he saw a man threatening two other men with a knife.

The officer approached the man, and identified himself as a police officer. That ended the confrontation, and the man with the knife then entered a nearby store, according to a written statement.

The off-duty officer then phoned for assistance, and uniform patrol officers arrived and apprehended the man. There were no injuries.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon. He's been released from custody pending a future court date.