Skip to Main Content
Off-duty Thunder Bay police officer intervenes when man threatens 2 people with a knife

Off-duty Thunder Bay police officer intervenes when man threatens 2 people with a knife

A 40-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after an off-duty Thunder Bay police officer saw him threatening two other people with a knife this week.

40-year-old man charged with assault with a weapon

CBC News ·
A 40-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after an off-duty Thunder Bay police officer observed him threatening two others with a knife and intervened this week. (CBC)

A 40-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after an off-duty Thunder Bay police officer saw him brandishing a knife this week, according to the local force.

Police said the incident occurred at Northwood Park Plaza at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The off-duty officer was in the parking lot when he saw a man threatening two other men with a knife.

The officer approached the man, and identified himself as a police officer. That ended the confrontation, and the man with the knife then entered a nearby store, according to a written statement.

The off-duty officer then phoned for assistance, and uniform patrol officers arrived and apprehended the man. There were no injuries.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon. He's been released from custody pending a future court date.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us