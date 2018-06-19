Man charged after off-duty police officer assaulted during arrest

A 30-year-old Thunder Bay man faces a number of charges after security guards and an off-duty police officer were assaulted while attempting to arrest him for shoplifting on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred at the Memorial Avenue Walmart at about 8 p.m. Monday. Two security staff saw the accused putting an unpaid item in his backpack and attempted to stop him, but were assaulted in the process.

The altercation continued outside the store, and an off-duty Thunder Bay Police Service officer who happened to be in the parking lot came to assist. The accused continued to resist, and the officer was assaulted as well, but the man was finally taken into custody.

Police said the accused has been charged with robbery, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and breach of probation. He appeared in court Tuesday morning, and was remanded into custody.