Coming closure of Ontario Fire College campus not a concern for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

The province's decision to close the Ontario Fire College campus in Gravenhurst is not a concern for Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The province announced earlier this year it would close the campus at the end of March, switching to a regional model for training.

Thunder Bay fire Chief Greg Hankkio said Monday the city rarely sends firefighters to Gravenhurst for training.

"Primarily, our fire prevention officers would attend the Ontario Fire College," Hankkio said. "We would also send people for some specialized training, specifically in hazardous materials technician and operations level, and then for higher level fire officer courses."

"The vast majority of fire suppression training we do here locally at our own training centre."

Hankkio said the cost to send fire personnel for training was low at just $65 per person (travel, accommodations, and meals were included, with costs subsidized by the province).

Hankkio said the city's real costs came from backfilling firefighters who were away for training.

"That's really why we you know, we've put ourselves in a position where we can do the training here locally as opposed to sending people to the fire college," he said.

The closure of the college's Gravenhurst campus, Hankkio said, won't have a significant impact on fire operations in the city.

Hankkio said if the Office of the Fire Marshall, or Ministry of the Solicitor General's Academic Standards and Evaluation Branch, want to host training courses in northwestern Ontario, they'll be able to use the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue training centre under the province's new regional training model.

"Over the last 10 years, we've positioned ourselves to be able to deliver all the training here in-house," Hankkio said. "So we're positioned well, irrespective of the college closing."

In its January announcement, the province stated the college has not hosted on-site training since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, with courses shifting online or to regional training facilities.

While the college campus itself will shut down, Ontario Fire College staff will continue to help develop training courses.