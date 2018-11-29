People in the province who receive the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) or Ontario Works payments through the mail, will need to pick up their cheque from their local office this month due to the ongoing labour dispute at Canada Post.

Officials with the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services released a written statement on Thursday advising people to pick up their ODSP and Assistance for Children with Severe Disabilities (ASCD) November payments at their local office "due to the postal delivery uncertainty."

Individuals who receive social assistance payments through direct deposits or re-loadable payment card, will receive their payments as usual, however there might be a delay due to the disruptions to the mail delivery, officials stated.

According to Thursday's statement, people are encouraged to contact their local office to find out when and where to pick up their cheque, or visit the Social Assistance Ontario website.

Government officials said people should contact their local Ontario Works office for information about Ontario Works cheques.