Demolition of Odd Fellows Hall in Thunder Bay, Ont., begins

Work to demolish vacant building in Thunder Bay's south core that was heavily damaged in a fire earlier this year has begun.

On Friday, crews began doing pre-demolition work on the Odd Fellows Hall, said Doug Vincent, manager of licensing and enforcement with the City of Thunder Bay.

"The actual machines that are going to come in and smash the building down, they're not going to be there for a few more weeks," he said. "There's a lot of preparation work."

Vincent said crews are focussed on removing, by hand, a wall that's adjacent to a medical clinic located on the north side of the building.

"One of our big concerns is protecting the property on the north side," he said. "That north wall is slowly being removed, downward, until the engineers say it's safe to then basically destroy the building with a machine, there's not going to be any failure of the walls that would collapse onto the adjoining structures."

Vincent said the actual demolition of the building is scheduled to take place in mid-January, but the timeline may be adjusted depending on external factors like weather.

When the demolition does begin, however, a section of May Street will be closed to traffic for a few days.

Vincent said the building is owned by a numbered company, and the city issued the owners an order to demolish the building following the fire in March.

That order wasn't complied with, Vincent said, and so the city itself ordered the demolition due to safety concerns. The owners will be billed for all costs, and if they don't pay, the costs will be added on to the property's taxes (the city isn't taking possession of the building or property, so the numbered company will still own the lot when the demolition is finished, Vincent said).

The cost of the demolition wasn't provided.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also, and separately, issued an order to the owners to secure the building. When that wasn't complied with, the fire service issued its own order for the building to be demolished under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the owners of the building were subsequently charged under the Provincial Offences Act after they had failed to begin demolition of the building in time. The matter has not yet gone to court.