Two charged after allegedly trying to break in to Thunder Bay Odd Fellows hall, assaulting witness

Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to break in to the Odd Fellows Hall on May Street South, and then assaulting a witness on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene at about 9:20 p.m., where they learned a man and woman had been seen trying to break in to a secured entrance to the Odd Fellows Hall. The pair was confronted by a witness; they then assaulted the witness before riding off on bicycles.

Police found both suspects in the 200 block of Simpson Street about 20 minutes later, and they were arrested and taken to police headquarters.

A 51-year-old woman and 78-year-old man are facing charges of assault and breaking and entering.

Both have been released from custody pending a future court appearance.