Senator Murray Sinclair delays final report on investigation of Thunder Bay Police Services Board

As Canadian Sen. Murray Sinclair continues to lead the investigation into the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission has granted him another extension until Fall on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission launched an investigation into the local police board in July 2017 after serious concerns raised by Indigenous leaders relating to the deaths of a number of young students.

In a written release, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) was expecting to receive Sen. Sinclair's final investigative report on August 31, 2018, however will now be receiving that report by the fall.

A 35-page interim report was released in November 2017 and the final report was originally due on March 31, 2018 however it was delayed until the end of August when the senator asked for a five-month extension.

Once the report is received, the OCPC will consider the findings and determine the next steps.

The public is expected to be able to see the report by the end of the year.