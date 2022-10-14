OCPC concludes Thunder Bay police probe, board administrator appointment extended

A months-long investigation into Thunder Bay's police oversight body and senior leaders has wrapped up, with the appointment of an administrator extended into next year.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) announced the developments and publicly released its report on Friday, after the investigation was authorized in February.

The probe was ordered by OCPC chair Sean Weir amid allegations of misconduct against Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth and Deputy Chief Ryan Hughes for their roles in ordering an investigation into Thunder Bay Police Services Board member Georjann Morriseau. Both Hauth and Hughes have been suspended.

It has since been determined that there were no grounds to issue charges against Morriseau. Morriseau, along with several current and former officers, have filed human rights complaints against the police service, its board, and senior leadership.

The investigation substantiated allegations of discreditable conduct against Hauth, for her role in condoning the investigation and deceit related to her communication about that investigation to the police services board. A notice of hearing for that charge was issued in June.

The report stated that the matter has a tentative hearing date in February 2023. Hauth has announced her intention to retire next June.

The report said allegations of misconduct against Hughes are unsubstantiated, as have been allegations of collusion amongst Hauth, Hughes, and Thunder Bay Police Service legal counsel Holly Walbourne.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission on Friday publicly released a report of their investigation into allegations against sennior members of the Thunder Bay Police Service. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Board administrator Malcolm Mercer, who was placed into the role in April, will have his term continue through March 31, 2023. Three of the board members — Kristen Oliver, Roydon Pelletier and Michael Power — resigned upon his appointment. Bill Mauro resigned as Thunder Bay's mayor, effective earlier this month, which ends his tenure on the board.

A clause in the investigation's terms of reference to inquire into the administration of the police services board has been deferred until June 30, 2023.