O'Regan pledges to work with Eabametoong on water crisis

Canadian Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan says he hopes to speak to leadership of Eabametoong First Nation soon, so the federal government can begin working to address the community's water crisis.

Eabametoong declared a state of emergency earlier this month after tests showed a high level of trihalomethanes in its water supply.

During a visit to Thunder Bay on Monday morning, O'Regan said he hadn't yet reached out to the community, but "will be in touch with them very shortly."

O'Regan said speaking to the community will be vital in figuring out the best way to address the water issues there.

"The only way that you create lasting solutions is by coming to the community, listening to the community, working with them, building solutions from the ground up," he said. "So we'll evaluate it, we'll work together, and we'll build a solution that's unique to their problems."

Trihalomethanes are the result of chlorine interacting with organic matter in water, and long-term exposure can have detrimental health effects.

Eabametoong First Nation is located about 360 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.