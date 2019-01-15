Snow is on its way once again to northwestern Ontario, but only for a short while before temperatures drop down to nearly minus 50 degrees in some areas of the region over the next week, according to officials with Environment Canada.

"There's snow just at the doors of Thunder Bay, " Environment Canada meteorologist Marie-Eve Giguere told CBC News on Tuesday, "If anyone is driving toward Dryden on Highway 17 for the next few hours, I see some heavy bands of snow in the radar."

She said only a few centimetres of snow is expected to fall, but visibility will be reduced to "near zero."

"It's at our doors depending where you are and it's going to last maybe four to five hours of intermittent snow but it's bands of heavier snow," she said. "It's not a snow storm."

Crisp cold, sunny weather ahead

After the brief snow fall on Tuesday afternoon, Giguere said temperatures will fall "quite drastically" starting on Tuesday evening and will stay that way for the next week.

"It will be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year," Giguere added, "so we're looking at overnight lows between minus 25 and minus 30, [and] daytime highs closer to minus 15 to minus 20 .... and there's a little bit of wind with that."

Temperature with windchill is expected to drop down to minus 35 for most of the week in Thunder Bay, with some areas reaching minus 50 with windchill.

"North of Lake Nipigon, we have extreme cold warnings ... so that's where the cold core is sitting but it's affecting, of course, everywhere around," Giguere explained.

She added that with "not much percipitation" in the air, Tuesday's expected snow fall will be light and fluffy, followed by sunshine and blue skies for the rest of the week.

"There might be a brief relief but it looks like we could actually end the month on a very cold note like this," Giguere said.