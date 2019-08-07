NWO Sports Hall of Fame honours St. Louis Blues hockey player Robert Bortuzzo

The Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame raised the flag of the St. Louis Blues at its building in Thunder Bay Wednesday.

The event honoured Thunder Bay National Hockey League player Robert Bortuzzo, who won the Stanley Cup with the team this year.

"It's very cool," Bortuzzo said of the event. "Thunder Bay has such a rich sports history [and] tradition, and to come here is very cool, and to have some of my family here and friends come see the tradition they have of raising the flag is very neat."

Bortuzzo won the Dudley Hewitt Cup in 2006 as a Junior A player with the Fort William North Stars.

Those early days in the junior league in Thunder Bay helped toughen him up, he said.

"I was playing with 20-year-old boys — or men, whatever you want to call them — that kind of took me under their wing," he said. "There were these guys that kind of knew the tradition of the hockey game and sticking up for your teammates and playing hard-nosed, and that's something that I carried with me moving forward."

Twenty-six players from Thunder Bay now have their names on the Stanley Cup, representing a total of 40 cup wins, according to Diane Imrie, the executive director of the Sports Hall of Fame.

Add in players from elsewhere in northwestern Ontario, and the number rises above 30, she said, including Chris Pronger of Dryden and Mike Richards from Kenora.

The tradition of raising the flag of a winning Stanley Cup team when the team includes a player from Thunder Bay began in 2011, Imrie said, when the cup-winning Boston Bruins team included an administrator from Thunder Bay. The ceremony took place at City Hall the first year, she said, but it moved to the Sports Hall of Fame after that.