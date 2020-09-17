Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction ceremony

The Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame has cancelled 2020's induction ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 26 in Thunder Bay.

"The board of directors looked at all the options," hall executive director Diane Imrie said Thursday. "They looked at doing it virtually."

"It truly is a gathering of the community to really celebrate our individuals," she said. "It doesn't really work well virtually, but we also didn't want our class of 2020 to have had any less of a night than anyone else."

The decision means 2020 will be the first year with no new inductees going into the hall since the induction ceremonies began in 1982, Imrie said.

Imrie said a slate of inductees had not been selected for 2020, as the selection committee was unable to meet due to the pandemic. Active nominations will have an extra year of eligibility.

Imrie said there are a maximum of six inductees every year, and that won't change for 2021, although there was talk of combining the 2020 and 2021 classes into one ceremony.

"That would be an evening of 12 people," she said. "If you've been to our dinner, we spend a lot of time focusing on celebrating our inductees, so to do that with 12 would have, again, lessened the honour for those folks, for both classes."

"We'll just have an asterisk beside 2020 as a year that we did not induct a class into the hall of fame."

Nominations for the next class of inductees will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2021.