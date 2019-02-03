If it's not cold, it's snowing: warnings, weather statements issued across northwestern Ontario

While the recent frigid temperatures across much of northwestern Ontario have at least temporarily subsided, Environment Canada is now warning that more snow is likely on the way.

The national weather office had a special weather statement in place on Sunday for a swath of northwestern Ontario, extending from Kenora east to White River, up around Lake Nipigon, and south to the Canada-U.S. border. That included Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Around 3:45 p.m., Environment Canada upgraded some of those statements to snowfall warnings in areas including:

Fort Frances

Atikokan

Emo

Rainy River

Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

The statement said that a Colorado low storm system was expected to track just south of Lake Superior, with the northern edge of the system spreading into the northwest Sunday night into Monday.

It's expected to clear out Monday night.

The weather office said "significant" snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres are expected Sunday night and into Monday for areas covered by the snowfall warnings. Locations under the special weather statements are expected to see between 10 and 15 centimetres.

Should the system track further north than expected, the region could see even more snow.

"Hazardous winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and low visibility in snow and occasional blowing snow will be possible," the statement said.

Despite the thermometer rising across much of the northwest, parts of the far north were expected to continue to feel the cold, as Environment Canada issued a new round of extreme cold warnings on Sunday for a number of communities, including:

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake)

Kasabonika Lake

Sachigo Lake

Bearskin Lake

Webequie

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

The weather service said that wind chills of –45 were expected Sunday night into Monday morning for those communities, with the possibility they would continue throughout the week.