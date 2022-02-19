As capacity limits get removed in a number of public settings across Ontario, two northern Ontario medical officers of health say the area's COVID-19 case numbers aren't decreasing at the same rate as most areas of the province.

As of Friday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 315 active lab-confirmed cases of the virus, with 196 new ones since the previous update on Wednesday.

The new cases reported on Friday represent the most since late January.

Dr. Janet DeMille said limited testing eligibility also means that public health officials don't have a clear picture of the prevalence of the virus.

"We are definitely on the downside of this particular wave," she said. "Even though we're still navigating that downside, it is reasonable to be talking about reopening and reducing some of those restrictions.

"I think probably where I felt nervous, and I watch the numbers in our area very closely, is I have found that even though we're on the downside, our decline has been slower than I would have liked to have seen."

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday reported 38 patients admitted who have tested positive for the virus, of whom 10 are in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Janet DeMille said she would have preferred to stay on Ontario's original reopening plan, especially given the COVID situation in the Thunder Bay district. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit YouTube)

The latest phase of the province's reopening plan took effect on Thursday. That stage includes removing capacity limits in certain settings where proof of vaccination is required, including in restaurants. Other changes include allowing sporting venues to admit 50 per cent of their spectator capacity.

"I think we need to realize that lifting restrictions doesn't mean that everything's safe and we're all good to go," DeMille said.

"It's taking the next step, and there's a result. It could mean that Omicron will spread more. It could potentially mean that our numbers will go up a little bit."

DeMille said she's not necessarily worried about the most recent easing of restrictions this week, but she adds she would have preferred to stay with Ontario's previous reopening plan.

"The next step would've been March 14 instead of March 1. I feel like that, you know, there's not a lot of time between [Feb.] 17 and March 1 to really sort of navigate any implications of the reopening," she said.

Wastewater data

Ontario's science advisory table said wastewater data across the province is generally showing a decline in COVID-19 numbers, except in northern areas of the province.

DeMille said wastewater data for Thunder Bay shows peak COVID-19 levels around Jan. 10.

Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table, said northern health units — including Thunder Bay and Northwestern — are among the highest per capita areas for COVID-19 cases in the province.

"What certainly contributes is you came relatively late in the Omicron wave and had initially not much going on," he said.

"What we estimate right now is since the beginning of the Omicron wave, roughly four million people have been infected in Ontario. When I look at the curve … you see that your curve starts to rise later than other parts of the province. It may simply be that there are still less people who contribute to the wall of immunity through infection."

Hospitalizations a concern for Northwestern Health Unit

The medical officer of health with the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has also echoed the same concerns for the region and is urging locals to follow enhanced measures while case numbers and hospitalizations remain high.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon is the medical officer of health with the Northwestern Health Unit. The public health agency covers areas such as Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, and Sioux Lookout. (Northwestern Health Unit)

"We have the highest case rate per 100,000 in Ontario, nearly four times higher than the provincial rate, and are seeing increases in the trending data," said Dr. Kit Young Hoon.

"In addition, recently we have seen a sudden increase in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in our area, and we must do more to protect ourselves and those around us," said Young Hoon in a written release Thursday.

The Northwestern Health Unit is strongly recommending the following for its catchment area:

Keep social gatherings limited to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors;

All indoor public settings limited to the number of people who are able to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from every other person to a maximum capacity of 50%;

Be vigilant in continuing to practice all prevention measures, including physical distancing, daily screening, staying home when feeling unwell, and wearing a mask properly when in indoor public settings and when physical distancing is challenging; and

Getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as it significantly reduces the chance of infection from the Omicron variant.

"I am hopeful that these enhanced prevention practices will allow our local COVID-19 rates to decrease. We will continue to monitor data and revisit the recommendations in two weeks," Young Hoon said.