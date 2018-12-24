The Northwestern Ontario Francophone Association says there is federal funding available to establish French-language childcare in the region, but there must be a demonstrated need in order to access the money.

The association is urgently requesting anyone with an interest in placing their child in a French environment to fill out a bilingual survey before December 31, 2018.

Elodie Grunerud, the association's executive director, said that while the survey will help assess the demand for French childcare options in northwestern Ontario, it will also be used to determine what kind of business model would be required to build a sustainable program.

"It is to see what kind of revenue would be required in order to have a sustainable childcare so that we are not just asking the government to pay to develop a program," said Grunerud.

She added that establishing these childcare services will bring economic benefits to the entire region.

"This will attract new, young families to the communities, so it's really important for the economy and for everyone to have those services."

The funding offer comes after the Francophone association conducted regional consultations in 2015 and 2016 and found that eight communities — Red Lake, Dryden, Ignace, Geraldton, Longlac, Manitouwadge, Marathon and Terrace Bay — indicated that the creation of French childcare spaces was a priority.

Currently, Thunder Bay is the only location in the region that offers these services in French.

The online survey is available on the association's website afnoo.org.