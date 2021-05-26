1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Northwestern Health Unit district on Wednesday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) district on Wednesday.

The NWHU said the case was in the Rainy River area.

There are currently three active cases of the virus in the NDHU district.

Meanwhile, no new cases of the virus were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday, the Thunder Bay district Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

The last time a new case was confirmed in the TBDHU service area was July 7.

There are currently no active, confirmed cases of the virus in Thunder Bay district.