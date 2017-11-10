Nuclear Waste Management Organization says 'it's listening' to concerns over storage plan

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) says it is listening to the concerns of a new group opposing burying nuclear waste near Ignace, Ont.

We the Nuclear Free North recently sent out information pamphlets to 30,000 addresses between Upsala and the Manitoba border.

The group is opposed to a proposed deep geological repository, to be built and managed by the NWMO, in an area west of Ignace.

"Right from day one we have welcomed public discourse about Canada's plan. Not only did we consult Canadians through a comprehensive study, but we have been in active dialogue with community members in both siting areas and with First Nations and Métis communities nearby," Lise Morton, Vice-President, Site Selection, NWMO said in a statement.

The NWMO said engaging the public, and listening to different perspectives is part of its approach to public consultation.

"A deep geological repository is that solution. It is safe, is in line with international best practice, and will create stable jobs, community benefits and long-term opportunities. Once used nuclear fuel is in the repository, people's health, water, and the environment will be protected by a series of engineered and natural barriers," the NWMO said in a statement.

Other features at the proposed repository include using special purpose-built containers with a corrosion-resistant copper coating, using natural swelling bentonite clay to protect the containers underground, and at least 500 metres of natural rock to keep the material underground.

The NWMO stated, "when used nuclear fuel is stored in the repository, people's health, water resources and wildlife are all protected - essentially indefinitely."