Worry over home insurance from nuclear incident not a cause for concern, says NWMO

Nuclear waste could be transported through northwestern Ontario in the next 20 years if a waste repository is built near Ignace, Ont.

The waste could be trucked through numerous communities, as it would originate near nuclear power plants in southern Ontario, Quebec or New Brunswick.

A standard homeowner's insurance policy wouldn't cover your property or home if it was damaged, or uninhabitable because of a nuclear incident, said Pete Karageorgos, the director of consumer and industry relations (Ontario) for the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

"[It's] difficult to quantify or put a price on what the cost to insure that, or it's a situation where it's over such a large and wide geographic area that it is uninsurable because of the potential payout in damage," he said, noting in his 27-year insurance career, he has never heard of nuclear waste being covered by a homeowner's insurance policy.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) said the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act (NLCA) would come into effect if there were any damage resulting from a nuclear waste accident, or spill.

The act states that any operator has absolute liability for any incident that releases radioactivity, up to a cap of $1 billion.

The total cap amount is reviewed at least every five years, the NWMO said.

"To address claims that exceed this amount, there is an international fund the Government of Canada contributes to and can access if needed. Claims that exceed that amount would be addressed by the federal government," the NWMO said in a statement.

The NWMO also said internationally, as well as domestically, there have been no serious injuries, health effects, fatalities, or environmental consequences because of the transportation of nuclear waste.

Transportation of the waste would not start until the 2040s when the repository would be operational.

Drilling resumes

The NWMO announced on Wednesday that it would restart its drilling operation near Ignace.

The work will have the fifth borehole in the area drilled, as well as core analysis and testing taking place, examining the geological structure of the area.

The NWMO said the field work for one borehole can take nine months to complete.