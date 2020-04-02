Northwestern Health Unit region moves to Red-Control

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) region is moving to the Red-Control status after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The change comes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 15, the NWHU said.

"We are one level away from Grey-Shutdown," said Dr. Kit Young Hoon, the NWHU medical officer of health. "This is the time for residents to take public health measures seriously."

"Do not gather indoors with anyone that you do not live with. Stay two metres from those not within your household," she said. "If you have even one symptom of COVID-19, get tested and stay home. Your family members must also stay home until you have your test results back."

The Red-Control level adds a number of restrictions that will affect people, businesses and organizations, the NWHU said.

They include:

Indoor gathering limit of five people.

Outdoor gathering limit of 25 people.

Residents must only go out for essential reasons (work, school, essential shopping, health care, exercise).

Active customer screening for some businesses.

A limit of 10 customers inside and a maximum of four people per table, at restaurants.

Services requiring the removal of face coverings will not be permitted at personal service establishments.

Organized sports practices and games are cancelled, with the exception of training sessions for team members (training sessions are limited to 10 people indoors, and 25 outdoors, and must not include games or scrimmages and all drills and activities must allow for 2 metres of distance between individuals).

A full list of Red-Control restrictions is available on the provincial government's website.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak at Kenora's Lake of the Woods District Hospital continues.

The outbreak was declared on March 6.

In a media release issued Friday, the hospital said visitor restrictions remain in effect, with limited exceptions for end-of-life patients and other extenuating circumstances.

Non-essential outpatient services remain postponed, and virtual care is being provided when possible.