Northwestern Health Unit recommends against travel outside region

The Medical Officer of Health at Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has strongly recommended against travel outside of northwestern Ontario over the holidays.

"I ask that anyone who was planning to travel rethinks their plans. The Omicron variant is extremely transmissible and now is an opportunity to slow down the introduction of this variant into our region," said Dr. Kit Young Hoon in a release.

Young Hoon said if people do travel outside the region over the holiday period, they should limit non-essential contact with others for 10 days after returning home.

Young Hoon is also asking people travelling into the region for the holidays to limit all non-essential contact.

On Nov. 23, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) strongly recommended all residents avoid non-essential travel outside of northwestern Ontario.

10 new COVID-19 cases in NWHU; 9 in Thunder Bay district

Meanwhile, the NWHU reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 today, six in the Rainy River district, three in the Kenora region and one in the Dryden/Red Lake region.

The total active cases for the Northwestern catchment area is now 36.

And the Thunder Bay district is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today, with seven resolved.

The health unit said five of the cases are due to household contact, one is from travel outside of the northwest and three are pending.

The current active case count for the Thunder Bay district now sits at 66.

Ontario is reporting 1,808 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest number since late May.