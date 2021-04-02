Northwestern Health Unit announces 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced eight new COVID-19 cases in its region on Thursday.

One of the cases is in the Fort Frances area, five are in the Kenora area, and two are in the Rainy River area, the NWHU said.

Follow-up with the individuals and any close contacts has begun. No further details were provided.

As of Thursday, there were 66 active, confirmed cases in the NWHU region.