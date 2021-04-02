Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·New

Northwestern Health Unit announces 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Northwestern Health Unit announced eight new COVID-19 cases in its region on Thursday.

Cases confirmed in Fort Frances, Kenora, Rainy River areas

CBC News ·
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit region on Thursday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced eight new COVID-19 cases in its region on Thursday.

One of the cases is in the Fort Frances area, five are in the Kenora area, and two are in the Rainy River area, the NWHU said.

Follow-up with the individuals and any close contacts has begun. No further details were provided.

As of Thursday, there were 66 active, confirmed cases in the NWHU region.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

External Links

now