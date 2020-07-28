Northwestern Health Unit issues mandatory mask order

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has issued a mandatory face mask order for its service area.

As of Aug. 17, face masks will be required in all indoor enclosed spaces, the health unit said Tuesday.

"Over the next few weeks we will be working with our partners and local businesses to ensure they receive the support and resources needed to implement this change," said Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, Medical Officer of Health with the NWHU.

"By wearing masks when in indoor public spaces, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and increase the likelihood of local businesses being able to stay open by keeping our case numbers low."

The NWHU said the goal is to "normalize" mask wearing in advance of a possible second wave of COVID-19, and notes that the use of face masks must be used in conjunction with other measures, such as physical distancing, and hand washing.

The NWHU said more information about the mask policy will be provided in the coming weeks.

The NWHU's service area covers 19 municipalities, 39 First Nation communities and two unincorporated or "unorganized" territories in the western part of Ontario.