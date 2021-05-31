More than 51,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Northwestern Health Unit region in Ontario, the medical officer of health said Tuesday.

"This is an impressive milestone for all of us in the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area, and we should be proud of it," Dr. Kit Young Hoon said during a media briefing. "It brings me hope that brighter days are ahead. But it is also a reminder that most people must get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity."

The NWHU reported no new cases in its service area on Tuesday — there were 10 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the region as of Tuesday morning. Young Hoon said that was "encouraging."

But Young Hoon added that people in the NWHU region need to be aware of the risks associated with high COVID-19 rates in Manitoba. (Ontario recently announced it was keeping the border between the two provinces closed due to COVID numbers).

"We do know that the risk in Manitoba is very high at this time. Last I checked, it was over two hundred per hundred thousand population per week.

"So I think it is important for people to know that they should not be traveling to Manitoba unless it's for essential reasons."

Young Hoon said a similar approach should be taken when it comes to crossing the border into the United States.

"It would be important to consider the epidemiology across the border to assess that risk," she said. "Minnesota's case rates as a state is coming down and improving.

"However, the counties that are across the border from our catchment area are still relatively high," Young Hoon said. "Even if the border were to be reopened, it is important for people to understand that the risk is still higher across the border, significantly higher than our catchment area, and I would recommend that people not travel unless it's for essential reasons."