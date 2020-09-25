New cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Rainy River and Dryden/Red Lake areas on Friday

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Rainy River and Dryden/Red Lake areas of Ontario on September 25.

The individual in Dryden/Red Lake acquired the infection out of province, the NWHU said in a media release, adding that anyone who is considered a contact of the person will hear from the NWHU on Friday.

Health officials said they have followed up on both cases and have started the tracing protocol.

Anyone who is identified as a contact of the individual in Rainy River would be contacted "directly," the NWHU stated.

As of Friday afternoon, there are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area, including a woman in her 20s, and two males under the age of 20. The health unit's website also listed one probable case.

The NWHU said that for privacy reasons, it does not release or comment on information about the location of COVID-19 test results, and noted information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.