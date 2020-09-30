Northwestern Health Unit confirms new COVID-19 case

The Northwestern Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in its service area.

The individual is in the Rainy River area, and follow-up with contacts has begun, the health unit said Wednesday.

Information about the person's gender, age, and method of transmission was not immediately available.

It's the second confirmed new case in the health unit's service area this week.

On Tuesday, the health unit confirmed a new COVID-19 case in the Kenora area.

According to the health unit's website, there are currently six active COVID-19 cases in its service area.

The Dryden/Red Lake and Kenora regions each have one active case, while the Rainy River and Sioux Lookout regions each have two.