Northwestern Health Unit to start fining workplaces over COVID-19 outbreaks

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is prepared to start fining workplaces that don't follow public health guidelines and allow employees go into work while displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

In a release Wednesday, the NWHU said it's responding to "a concerning trend" in the Ontario region.

"We are issuing letters of instruction that come in effect on Thursday, and it's for workplaces," Dr. Kit Young Hoon, NWHU medical officer of health, told media this week.

The NWHU is instructing businesses to ensure they screen employees prior to their arrival at work, and that employees can maintain physical distancing of at least two metres.

If physical distancing isn't possible, the NWHU is instructing businesses to ensure employees have access to personal protective equipment and wear masks indoors or when they're within two metres of others.

In addition, Young Hoon said the NWHU is asking that businesses keep logs of employee working hours, to help public health officials follow up with close contacts in the event an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

"In order for us to prevent the spread of COVID-19, workplaces need to encourage and educate their staff that they need to stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and have failed the screening test."

Stay home even if 1 symptom, health unit says

In the release, the NWHU said employees should stay home if showing even one symptom of COVID-19. The NWHU also encouraged businesses to support employees as much as possible, as some may struggle financially if unable to work.

"Workplaces play a key role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging and supporting their employees to self-isolate when they're supposed to," said Young Hoon said.

The NWHU said most businesses are following public health guidelines. However, it has reported a number of workplace outbreaks in the region recently.

Outbreaks were declared at:

The No Frills in Kenora on April 29.

McMunn and Yates in Fort Frances on April 27.

The New Gold Mine in Emo on April 20.

Young Hoon said available COVID-19 data doesn't track COVID-19 outbreaks in specific business sectors so she was unable to say if certain sectors are seeing more outbreaks than others.