Northwestern Health Unit sees COVID-free weekend
The Northwestern Health Unit saw a weekend free of new COVID-19 cases.
No new cases of virus reported in health unit's service area
No new cases of the virus were confirmed in the NWHU's service area on either Saturday or Sunday.
As of Sunday, there were five active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU region, with one hospitalization.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit did not release any COVID-19 updates on the weekend.