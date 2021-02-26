Northwestern Health Unit reports two new COVID-19 cases Friday
The Northwestern Health Unit confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.
One case each in Kenora, Rainy River areas
One new case was confirmed in the Kenora area and one in the Rainy River region, the health unit said.
No further information about either case was provided, but the health unit said follow-up with the individuals and their close contacts has begun.