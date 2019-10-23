Nuisance bylaw due back before Thunder Bay City Council in September

Thunder Bay City Council is expected to get its first look at a new nuisance bylaw in September.

Council received an update on the bylaw, which was initially proposed about a year ago, at a recent meeting.

Then, city administration said the process of developing the bylaw was still ongoing.

"It's a very complicated process that we're going through," city licensing and enforcement manager Doug Vincent said. "There are a lot of different types of nuisances, and there are some human rights considerations and concerns. So we're treading very carefully."

Vincent said the new bylaw is being considered as part of an overall bylaw review the city is conducting, which involves modernizing existing bylaws where needed.

"There are a lot of new tools that come in over time through different pieces of legislation, largely municipal act and case law," Vincent said. "We need to kind of keep up to those things and be current, so that we have the most up-to-date and user-friendly bylaws that are understandable to people."

In addition, the review will allow the city to pull out relevant sections of existing bylaws, and roll them under the new nuisance bylaw where applicable.

Exactly what the new nuisance bylaw will include, however, is still being determined.

"It could be a nuisance light from a an adjoining property," Vincent said. "It could be noise that's an issue. It could be dust or vibration from processes going on in the property."

And the next few months will include meetings with stakeholders about the proposed new bylaw, Vincent said, including Thunder Bay police, the city's drug strategy, and other organizations.

That, Vincent said, is being done "to fully understand what our proposed bylaw would be and how it would be interpreted by the particular sections that they represent, and whether it would assist or frustrate anything in relation to police actions or other other types of emergency services."