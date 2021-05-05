Here's what election candidates in northwestern Ontario say about a proposed nuclear waste disposal site

During this provincial election, CBC Thunder Bay invited people to fill out a survey to tell us about issues they wanted highlighted during the campaign.

A number of people said they wanted to hear how the parties and politicians viewed the proposal for a nuclear waste disposal site in northwestern Ontario.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has narrowed the list of possible nuclear waste repository sites to two: South Bruce in southwestern Ontario, and the Ignace area in northwestern Ontario.

According to its website, the NWMO aims to select a site in 2023.

Here's how candidates representing three major Ontario parties in the Kenora-Rainy River riding responded when asked their thoughts on the issue when contacted by CBC. The Progressive Conservatives did not respond to requests for comment.

NDP

Ontario NDP candidate JoAnne Formanek Gustafson said she has concerns with the Ignace site.

"if you look at hauling nuclear waste down the highway, what will that mean for people who live along the highway?" she said. "What does that mean for safety? Are there trace amounts that escape from that process? What if there's an accident?"

"There are so, so many questions."

She also noted that the Ignace area contains critical waterways that flow into the English River system, and Lake of the Woods.

"We have to be careful that it's not influenced by the people who want it to happen," Gustafson said. "I know that Grand Council Treaty Three has created a beautiful framework that leads people through the process of examining this in context of teachings that talk about sustaining life on the land, rights of humans, of animals, of plants, of the water."

"And we rely on all of that."

Greens

Green candidate Catherine Kiewning said in a statement that she does not yet support the Ignace site.

"To make the best informed decision I would need a few more questions answered and some serious guarantees from NWMO," she said.

Among her concerns is transportation of waste through the region.

"Transportation is a dangerous game, even when you aren't moving nuclear waste across the province," she said. "The best strategy is to keep the waste at the site of creation."

"Highway 17 between Thunder Bay and Kenora is one of the most dangerous stretches of highway. I cannot imagine how awful it would be if something were to happen during transportation and our area were put at serious immediate risk."

Kiewning said the GPO is looking to phase out nuclear energy in the province, and wants to see exactly how the NWMO plans to deal with problems that arise.

Liberals

Liberal candidate Anthony Leek said in a statement that he's also concerned about safety.

"If selected, the Ignace candidate site will economically revitalize the community with well-paying construction and ongoing operational employment," Leek said in an email to CBC News.

"As NWMO completes the candidate selection process, evidence-based decision making must coincide with transparent engagement and community consent. I also support broader calls for increased safety inspections of transport vehicles hauling Class 7 Dangerous Goods."

Progressive Conservatives

The Progressive Conservatives did not respond to a request for comment.