A third party investigation has substantiated an allegation of workplace harassment levelled against the head of the Northern Policy Institute by a now-former employee and noted other instances of unprofessional conduct.

Charles Cirtwill, the founding president and CEO of the northern Ontario-based think tank, was also formally reprimanded by its board with a written warning after the independent report found he swore multiple times at the staff member, according to documents obtained by CBC News.

The investigation from the fall of 2017 examined numerous allegations of workplace bullying and harassment by Cirtwill, his assistant, another Northern Policy Institute staff member and the institute's board of directors.

All allegations except one, the investigator found, were either not substantiated or didn't meet the threshold of workplace harassment but the report did note other instances where comments made by Cirtwill at various times were "not appropriate" and possibly "unprofessional."

Both the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Occupational Health and Safety Act define harassment as "engaging in a course of vexatious (causing frustration or worry) comment or conduct that is known or ought to be reasonably known to be unwelcome."

Heated exchange

The harassment allegation that was substantiated against Cirtwill centred around a meeting in September 2017 involving Cirtwill and the complainant, along with other Northern Policy Institute staff, according to the investigator's report, which CBC News has reviewed.

CBC News has agreed not to name the complainant due to her fears of professional retribution from her former employer and over potential impact on future employment.

The complaint alleged that Cirtwill used "aggressive gestures," yelled and swore at the employee multiple times during a heated exchange in the meeting, including saying "don't f--king jump ahead of me," "don't f--king shrug at me," and "don't f--king huff at me."

The complainant said the incident lasted about 35 to 40 seconds and left her feeling "panicky;" she subsequently got a note from a nurse practitioner stating she and Cirtwill should not have direct communication.

The board of the Northern Policy Institute issued Charles Cirtwill a written warning as a result of the third-party investigation. (Northern Policy Institute / Facebook) According to the investigator's report, Cirtwill admitted to the first expletive, referring to the order of the meeting's agenda, but didn't recall cursing during the rest of the exchange.

The investigator, who compiled his report from interviews with the complainant, respondents and witnesses, along with reviewing documents and other evidence, found that Cirtwill swore "multiple times." The report also noted that witnesses "generally agreed that Mr. Cirtwill's behaviour is sometimes unprofessional and aggressive."

"Several witnesses recalled an incident during a meeting where Mr. Cirtwill became upset, yelled and swore, slammed his fists against the table, then threw a stress ball across the room that came inches away from hitting an employee," the investigator wrote.

Cirtwill told CBC News that he couldn't comment on the report as it involved an internal personnel matter and that the board of directors requested that he not speak to it. He directed requests for comment to the board.

The investigator said in his report that Cirtwill apologized to the complainant via email for the incident, and "accepted his evidence that he was genuinely frustrated" with the complainant during the meeting, but that his conduct still constituted harassment.

Ministry of Labour notified

Northern Policy Institute's communications manager directed CBC News to interim chair Harley d'Entremont for comment from the board.

In an emailed statement on Wednesday, d'Entremont acknowledged that a complaint was made by an employee in the fall of 2017 and, as per the institute's health and safety policy, it hired a third party investigator to look into the matter.

He added that the Northern Policy Institute will not publicly discuss the results of the investigation as it was done on a confidential basis and will have no further comment on the issue.

The Northern Policy Institute is a not-for-profit charity, which provides non-partisan assessments of policy issues that affect northern Ontario, the organization says on its website. It is funded through contributions from the province, Lakehead and Laurentian Universities and a number of other business and governmental organizations.

Cirtwill joined the institute in September 2013 as its founding president and CEO, according to the organization. He is often acknowledged and cited as a policy expert on a variety of issues by news media, including CBC.

The third-party investigation against him came about after the complainant filed an Occupational Health and Safety complaint the same day as the staff meeting where Cirtwill's swearing occurred.

Only investigation on file with province since 2013

Janet Deline, a spokesperson with Ontario's Ministry of Labour, confirmed it was notified of a harassment complaint at the Northern Policy Institute on Sept. 19., and issued two orders: to ensure that a copy of the Occupational Health and Safety Act was posted and that the institute's policies around workplace violence and harassment were posted.

Both orders were complied with at the time of the visit, the ministry said.

Following the completion of the third party report by November, the ministry then ordered that its written results and the resulting discipline be provided to the parties involved. That order was also complied with, according to Deline.

She also confirmed that the 2017 complaint is the only one on record involving the Northern Policy Institute since it opened in 2013.