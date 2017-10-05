Northern Policy Institute proposes new local governance model for northern Ontario

The Northern Policy Institute (NPI) says Ontario should adopt a regional district approach like the one in place in British Columbia as a solution to tensions between urban and rural communities in northern Ontario.

The proposal is outlined in a new report released this month.

People who live in municipalities often complain to the institute that rural residents pay less tax, but still use municipal services, NPI president Charles Cirtwell told CBC. The NPI also hears from rural residents who are bothered by their lack of input on decisions that affect them.

Regional districts solve that problem, Cirtwell said, by placing municipalities and unincorporated communities into administrative zones governed by a board composed of elected representatives from each of the member communities.

The province provides those regional districts with a long list of optional powers, ranging from administering housing programs to land use planning and economic development support. The districts can choose to exercise control in whichever areas best serve the member communities, he said.

Economies of scale

The regional districts collect the funds from either the province or the municipalities for the services each area uses, Cirtwell explained, and those amounts are passed onto property owners on either their municipal or provincial tax bills.

"There's no question that, for example, in the unorganized area, if you elect to join a district, and you start to get more services, your cost is going to go up," Cirtwell said.

But he said, over time, regional districts in B.C. have seen a reduction in overall costs because they're able to take advantage of economies of scale.

"Say, four or five rural communities decide that they want to have recycling," he added. "As a general rule, if they're inside a regional district, they're able to deliver a recycling program at a cheaper cost than an area that's outside of one."

In Ontario, provincial legislation allows for the creation of local service boards in unorganized areas, but their power is limited to providing basic services such as water, sewer and emergency services, Cirtwell said.

A regional case study

The NPI was inspired to look for ways to improve local governance after controversy erupted around Terrace Bay and Schreiber about two and a half years ago, he said.

At the time, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation had radically reassessed the value of waterfront properties for taxation purposes, substantially raising property owners' tax bills. The move highlighted the disparity between the taxes paid by municipal residents and those in unorganized communities, he said.

At the same time, a couple of big businesses moved out of Schreiber into neighbouring unorganized areas, resulting in a huge hit to the town's tax revenue.

"The town of Schreiber was facing some real challenges around its fiscal constraints," he said.

Had the communities been part of a regional district, Cirtwell said, the regional district might've been providing some of the services currently offered only by the municipalities, resulting in a fairer sharing of costs between urban and rural residents.