Annual NOWW writing contest adds new 'unexplored category'

As the new year starts, writers in Thunder Bay will have just two months to submit their work for the annual Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop's (NOWW) writing contest.

The 21st annual NOWW Writing Contest officially opened on January 1 and a new category has been added to this year's contest.

"Middle Grade is this unexplored category for the NOWW writing competition," contest coordinator Jodene Wylie stated in a written release on Tuesday. "We've never considered this age group before but we know there are readers for it and where there are readers, there are writers. So we want to see what people can come up with."

This year's writing contest will once again include a selection of award-winning Canadian authors on the judge's panel, including the Governor General award winner winner and author of The Englishman's Boy and The Last Crossing, Guy Vanderhaeghe.

The new category — middle grade fiction — will be judged by the author of Elephant Secret, Eric Walters.

"I'm completely amazed by our judges this year," Wylie said. "They've won so many awards including the Governor General Award, the Giller Prize, and the Griffin Prize and have written great Canadian novels in fiction and nonfiction."

The deadline to enter the contest is March 1, 2019 and all aspiring writers, either seasoned or just starting out, are encouraged to enter.

"You don't have to be a NOWW member to enter," Wylie said. "If you're a writer and looking to test your work out in a contest setting then this is the place for you."

Writers who are interested in entering the contest can find out how to do so through the NOWW's website.