Local restaurants bring Novem-burger to Thunder Bay in support of United Way

This month is Novem-burger in Thunder Bay.

Eleven local restaurants are joining forces this month, raising money for the United Way of Thunder Bay while competing for the title of the city's best burger.

Each eatery has created a special, mouth-watering burger just for the month.

"They're going to be serving the best burgers they come up with. They're going to have one specific burger that will be the Novem-burger," said Andrew Richert, the co-chair of this year's fundraising campaign, adding $2 from each Novem-burger sold will be donated to The United Way.

"They're ranging from barbecue burgers loaded with cheese to vegetarian options. There's something for everybody."

Richert said the restaurants seemed more than happy to participate. One restaurant owner in particular, he said, told him that their establishment's big windows allow them to see the need outside.

"They see a lot of the poverty in Thunder Bay and they see the impact in the community," Richert said.

Daytona's Restaurant owner John Collins said while burger weeks or months are common in other parts of the country, it's something new in Thunder Bay that gives each restaurant a chance to get creative.

"This was just a fun idea that I thought really was going to resonate well within the community," Collins said.

Daytona's special Novem-burger is served on a pretzel bun and includes crispy onions and a special peppercorn sauce. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Collins said having so many local restaurants come together helps make the event special.

"It's not just promoting one particular restaurant. It's the industry," Collins said. "It's all the restaurants. It's because it's not any one of us. It's all of us, and that's a great thing."

Diners can go on The United Way's website to print out a restaurant passport, which gets stamped at each stop. They can also go online to rate each burger.

At the end of the month, recognition will be given to the restaurant with the highest rated burger as well as the restaurant that sells the most burgers.

