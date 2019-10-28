Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., charge man with November assault at north side hotel

Thunder Bay police have charged a 35-year-old man over an assault that took place at a north side hotel in November.

The assault occurred at about 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 5. Officers were dispatched to the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street North with reports of an assault in progress.

Once there, officers learned several individuals had forced their way into a room in the hotel, and assaulted two people inside. Weapons were involved, police said, and the victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In an update issued Sunday, police said investigators had learned the identity of one of the suspects, and he was arrested Saturday afternoon.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent, forcible confinement, and forcible entry.

He appeared in court on Sunday, and was remanded into custody.

The investigation continues, and police again released security camera footage captured at the time of the incident in hopes the public can help identify the other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.