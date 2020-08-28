A Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) student says she's "humbled" to be the recipient of a prestigious national award.

Brittany Pennock of Thunder Bay, Ont., received the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes students who "exemplify perseverance, collaboration and an entrepreneurial spirit," NOSM said in a media release.

"I am very honoured and humbled to have been chosen as NOSM's recipient of the 2020 Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Award," Pennock said in a statement. "I have found great pleasure and a sense of accomplishment in working closely with NOSM to represent learners in various respects."

"My passion is for improving medical learner wellness, but I hope that my accomplishments can inspire other learners to engage in their own passions, to act as advocates, and to exemplify leadership in their own medical profession."

Pennock is starting her third year at NOSM, where she's the Learner Wellness Committee Chair. She also sits on the NOSM Student Council Executive, and the Canadian Federation for Medical Students Wellness Roundtable.

Pennock also volunteered for the Thunder Bay Region PPE Drive during the COVID-19 panedmic, and organized volunteering opportunities for other NOSM students at the local Regional Food Distribution Association, the school said.

She also helped organize the inaugural Dean's Lecture Series which brought Dr. Timothy Caulfield to northern Ontario in March.

Pennock has begun her third-year comprehensive community clerkship in Kenora, NOSM said in a media release.

Winners of the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Award receive a $5,000 cash prize, and travel subsidy to attend the 2021 Canadian Medical Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Vancouver.