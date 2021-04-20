Northern Ontario School of Medicine kicks off public consultations on its future

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is turning to the public as it plans its future as Canada's first stand-alone medical university.

In June, legislation was passed by the provincial government that allowed NOSM to separate from Lakehead and Laurentian universities, and operate as an independent school.

The public consultations sessions, which begin Tuesday in Thunder Bay, are intended to provide people a chance to give their input on NOSM's priorities.

"I know that the people who have registered are people who are involved in making important decisions for the future of Thunder Bay," NOSM dean, president and CEO Sarita Verma said. "There are people who are leaders in the community. There are some representatives from the hospital sector and the public service sector."

"It really is open to anybody who wants to come."

The in-person consultation session will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Delta hotel at 2240 Sleeping Giant Parkway. The session will also be streamed online.

Consultations will also be held in Sioux Lookout and Kenora next week, and in various locations in northeastern Ontario following that.

Verma said whatever NOSM's future holds; the school will remain in Thunder Bay.

"In the last five years we've had almost 7,500 learners pass through [Thunder Bay]," she said. "We have almost 500 faculty here."

"But more importantly, I have about 200 staff who have careers, they have families," Verma said. "We're not leaving Thunder Bay. We're actually establishing stronger roots here."