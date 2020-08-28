The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) has officially adopted the Okanagan Charter, which promotes health and well-being on university and college campuses.

Sarita Verma, NOSM dean, president, and CEO, said she was "very excited to say that we've been able to sign the Okanagan Charter."

"This charter was created in 2015, and it is intended to lead transformative vision for universities and colleges to bring health and well-being into higher education," Verma said.

Verma said the goal is to create a "culture of wellness" inside NOSM, and become a leader in curriculum development.

"We are, after all, at heart a medical school, and promotion of health, clean water, access to good nutrition, taking care of your mental health, are all part of some of the important aspects of the charter," she said.

And signing the charter brings with it some obligations, Verma said, including enhancing the health of citizens and communities in northwestern Ontario.

"Specifically, making sure people take care of themselves, making sure that our health care providers actually do get down time, that they're able to take care of their own health."

Verma said NOSM will also work to address the opioid crisis through both education and health care, and focus on increasing food security in the region.

While NOSM only recently formally signed on to the charter, the charter's principles are included in the school's five-year strategic plan. They include:

Living the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Developing a global health strategy founded in principles of social accountability.

Making strategic investments in our people, resources and infrastructure.

Encouraging creativity.

Supporting the well-being of the NOSM community.

Rewarding innovation.

Eliminating bureaucracy.

In June, the provincial government passed legislation allowing NOSM to officially separate from Lakehead and Laurentian universities, and begin transitioning to a standalone medical school.