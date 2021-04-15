Proposed changes would make Northern Ontario School of Medicine standalone university

The Ontario government has introduced proposed legislation to establish the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) and Université de Hearst (Hearst) as independent, standalone degree-granting institutions.

NOSM has campuses and offices at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, and at Laurentian University in Sudbury. The school opened in 2005, and operates as a not-for-profit corporation.

In a media release, Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, said "NOSM and Hearst provide specialized and important educational opportunities in Northeastern Ontario. They are ready to take the next step in their development and maturity as institutions."

Romano said NOSM will be more adaptable to the changing needs of students, as the institution trains more physicians and health resources in northern Ontario.

"This new independence will ensure that each institution has the autonomy to grow in ways that more effectively support the access to quality education for students and communities in the region," Romano said.

Both institutions are already receive direct funding from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, the province said.

Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, however, said it has concerns with making NOSM a standalone institution.

"The Northern Ontario School of Medicine is an integral part of Lakehead University and our community," said Moira McPherson, President and Vice-Chancellor of Lakehead University, in a statement.

"We know the north is stronger when we work together - this partnership, forged by the long-standing collaboration and support of so many local partners, has had a significant and positive impact on our region," McPherson said.

"We are concerned by today's news, particularly in light of the absence of any consultation with the University, we are in the process of reviewing this decision and determining its impacts."

The proposed legislation, if passed, would provide the institutions with independent governance and administration, and will allow them to expand and potentially offer more programs. It would also provide a pathway for the institutions to grant their own degrees, the province said.

In 2020-21, NOSM had nearly 460 full-time students enrolled at its two campuses in Northern Ontario.