NOSM award brings financial relief, networking opportunities

Alison Lewis, a third-year medical student at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) was both "very surprised" and honoured to win a CIBC Indigenous Learner Leadership Award.

The award goes to two students from NOSM who are Indigenous and demonstrate leadership and mentorship within the school and community.

The other recipient was Mélanie-Rose Frappier. Both Lewis and Frappier receive an award of $20,000 and a professional budget of $3,750.

Lewis, who identifies as Métis and is from Sioux Lookout, Ont., said when she saw the award she thought it fit her well, and that it was important to be a leader for other Indigenous students.

"I think we need more Indigenous students, and that would be one of the best ways to offer help to tackle the health disparities seen with Indigenous people, especially in the north and promote more Indigenous physicians," said Lewis.

"So I've been involved with some things like helping students who are applying, who are Indigenous, to NOSM, we do a session to help them prepare for the interviews and just supporting my other indigenous students as well."

Dr. Sarita Verma is the Dean, President and CEO of NOSM. She said the idea came for an award after seeing the number of Indigenous graduates at the school. (Supplied by the Northern Ontario School of Medicine)

Dr. Sarita Verma, Dean, President and CEO of NOSM, said the idea came after seeing the number of Indigenous students and graduates that came out of NOSM.

Verma said they needed to be able to help students with mentorship and leadership.

She said while the cash aspect is important and helps students with their tuition, the leadership aspect of the award is also a critical piece as it helps develop them as physicians.

"There's a unique skill set that's needed to be resilient, to be Innovative, to be caring, compassionate, and at the same time to deliver high quality, excellent care. It's like juggling a lot of balls and it's not something that can come naturally," said Verma.

"Helping people actually develop those specific skills, like being an emerge doc or a surgeon, these are unique skills that improve best practice and help emerging leaders support each other."

Lewis said these awards for Indigenous students are important because it can help break down the financial barriers that some students face.

Lewis knows she wants to be a family physician, but is still trying to figure out where she should practice.

Along with the cash prize and professional budget, Lewis, along with Frappier, will be members of the Indigenous Reference Group and the Indigenous Health Education Committee, which provides insight to support future Indigenous learners.