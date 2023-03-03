Eight people face a total of 40 charges resulting from a years-long police investigation into the forgery of artwork by Anishinaabe artist Norval Morrisseau.

The Thunder Bay Police Service in northwestern Ontario began the investigation in 2020 and later brought in Ontario Provincial Police due to the magnitude of the investigation, the TBPS told CBC News. Five of the accused are from Thunder Bay.

An OPP news conference Friday released the results of the investigation on Friday morning in Orillia, with Thunder Bay police officials in attendance.

The investigation led to the seizure of more than 1,000 pieces of forged Morrisseau artwork.

Morrisseau, who died in 2007, was a renowned artist from the Ojibway Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek First Nation in northwestern Ontario. He's known as the founder of the Woodlands School of art and his work has been exhibited in galleries across Canada, including at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Police have charged eight people, including five from Thunder Bay, following an investigation into fraudulent Norval Morrisseau artwork. (Ontario Provincial Police)

In a media release, OPP said some of the paintings, prints and other pieces of artwork that were seized had sold for "tens of thousands of dollars to unsuspecting members of the public who had no reason to believe they weren't genuine."

More to come