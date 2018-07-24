Border Cats pitcher, third baseman suit up for Northwoods League all-stars

There will be some familiar faces on the field when the annual Northwoods League All-Star game takes place Tuesday night.

The Northern Division squad includes two Thunder Bay Border Cats — pitcher Alexander Nolan, and third baseman Billy Cook.

"It feels really good," Nolan said of his selection. "I feel really honoured to be selected, because there's a lot of guys that potentially could make the list, and there's a lot of guys that probably should have made it, and it's nice to be selected, be recognized, by the league."

Cook echoed the sentiment.

'Feel honoured'

"I feel honoured as well," he said. "It's a great privilege to represent Thunder Bay, and the team."

"We've got a bunch of good guys, but for me to be selected individually, it's a good step in my career."

Border Cats GM Dan Grant said the all-star teams are selected by a league-wide vote.

"At the start of July, the league asks us to nominate pretty much a guy per position," Grant said. "That name goes into a pool."

Team and media representatives vote for their top picks in each position — but they aren't allowed to vote for players on your own team.

Grant said the Border Cats tend to send one or two players to each all-star game. And this year's picks, he said, are good ones.

"He's the ace of our staff," Grant said of Nolan. "He had a great run there — he went 4-0 to start the year for us. I mean, he's still leading us in wins."

Cook, meanwhile, is a rarity among Northwoods League rosters.

"He was a rare high school signing," Grant said. "When you sign a high school kid, you have to have him for two years."

Cook had a great season so far, Grant said.

"He's heading something like .315," he said of Cook. "He's leading the league in doubles, or [is] a close second, so he's definitely earned the right to be there."

The two-day all-star event — it includes a banquet on Monday night, autograph sessions, and the home run derby and all-star game itself on Tuesday — is an important one for the players, Grant said.

All-star game a motivator

"I think it's definitely a bit of a motivator," he said. "They're treated like gold."

"For them, it's motivating because they see 'well, this is what baseball could be if I keep improving.'"

But it's also a good thing for those who don't make the team, as it gives them a three-day break — something that's not exactly common in the compressed Northwoods League schedule.

"They're actually going to get to recharge their batteries a little bit," Grant said. "This is pretty much the only chance they [have] to really rest up."

The All-Star game takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 in Kalamazoo, MI, with the home-run derby scheduled for two hours prior, at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be streamed online — visit the league's website for details, and pricing information.