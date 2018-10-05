Meet your Northwood ward candidates

Thunder Bay residents will head to the polls on Oct. 22 for the 2018 municipal election, and CBC Thunder Bay continues to showcase the candidates and their platforms.

This week, we featured the candidates in the Northwood ward: Shelby Ch'ng and Mo El Kahil.

This video features campaign platforms from the Northwood ward candidates: Shelby Ch'ng and Mo El Kahil 2:06

CBC Thunder Bay has also highlighted other wards.

CBC Thunder Bay is also featuring at-large council candidates, in a three-part series.