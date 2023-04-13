A study commissioned by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) suggests more safe consumption services are needed in the Ontario region amid rising drug overdose rates, but questions remain about how to get the broader public on board.

At a safe consumption site, also called a supervised consumption/injection site, people can bring drugs and use them in the presence of health-care providers. They have access to new needles, drug supplies and naloxone kits that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

There are currently 24 safe consumption sites in Ontario and 38 across Canada. The only one in northwestern Ontario is in Thunder Bay.

The NWHU, with LBCG Consulting for Impact Inc., launched the feasibility study last spring. The results were released Thursday morning after several months of delays.

The safe consumption study examined the potential for services in Dryden, Fort Frances, Kenora and Sioux Lookout.

More than 1,850 stakeholders were consulted for the study, including people who use drugs, health-care professionals, service providers, Indigenous partners, businesses, municipal representatives and the general public.

In short, "there is a strong consensus amongst all consulted that there is a need for more supports for [people who use drugs] across the NWHU region," says the report.

Addiction and substance use disorders are complex conditions, but providing harm reduction services before people access treatment is essential to save lives, Dr. Kit Young Hoon, the health unit's medical officer of health, said in a media briefing Thursday morning.

"Research has shown that the sites can have benefits including reducing overdose deaths, decreasing the spread of infectious diseases, reducing discarded drug equipment near the site, and increasing the use of health-care services, including treatment services."

The assessment was prompted by the alarming rates of opioid-related deaths and hospitalizations across the region: Between 2019 and 2021, emergency department visits increased by 158 per cent, opioid-related hospitalizations rose by 111 per cent and opioid-related deaths increased by 243 per cent — all higher than the provincial rates during this time.

There are also ongoing concerns about the spread of infectious diseases, namely an HIV outbreak that began at the end of last year. The health unit has confirmed seven new HIV cases in its catchment area so far in 2023, five of which are in Kenora. Ten cases were reported last year, with nine of them in Kenora.

Public opinions divided

Across the four communities, 271 people who used drugs were involved in the study. There was an overall consensus "the target population are willing and interested in using supervised consumption services and that they see benefit from it," said Young Hoon.

However, people who use drugs also said the stigma they face is one of the biggest barriers to implementing these services successfully.

The report found the general public "varied substantially" on whether safe consumption services may benefit or harm their communities. While some people see these sites as essential in preventing overdose deaths, others expressed concerns about whether these sites would increase crime and result in other public safety issues, such as loitering and discarded drug supplies.

"The general research at this point indicates that for supervised consumption services, there is no impact on criminal activity near the site," said Young Hoon. "There are even some research reports that outline that … criminal activity actually decreases once the site has been implemented."

Young Hoon said the health unit will continue to play a key role in educating the public about what harm reduction strategies, including safe consumption services, entail.

Who would operate these sites?

The NWHU itself would not necessarily operate safe consumption sites in the region. Rather, it plans to support appropriate agencies within each community in implementing such services, explained Young Hoon.

Several factors must be kept in mind when determining who would best operate a site, she said.

"This is a service that needs to have evening hours. It's a client-based service. It is preferable if the service is co-located or easy to refer to other services such as treatment services, social services and other health-care services. There are also some agencies that have that connection with the target population already."

Health Canada approves applications for safe consumption sites across the country. An agency looking to operate such a site must apply for a federal exemption for medical purposes under Section 56.1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. It may also apply for provincial funding.

Applications must include information on the intended health benefits of the site, including:

The impact of the site on crime rates.

The local conditions indicating a need for the site.

The administrative structure in place to support the site.

The resources available to support the maintenance of the site.

Expressions of community support or opposition.

The NWHU's next steps are to bring the study's results to the appropriate stakeholders within each of the four communities to determine how to move forward with the recommendations, and who the best lead agency or agencies might be, said Young Hoon.

"Northwestern Health Unit plans to support the process as much as we can within our capacity, so, support the discussion and of course, participate in operations if it's felt to be appropriate," she said.

Before applying to Health Canada, a thorough plan must be in place for each site, which involves identifying locations, funding, staffing, policies and procedures, and what additional resources may be offered there.

Roadmap of recommendations

While the NWHU's report provides regional and community-specific findings, stakeholders must consider six overarching recommendations: