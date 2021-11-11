Highway 17 closed between Manitoba border and Shabaqua as winter storm arrives in northwestern Ontario

The winter storm forecasted by Environment Canada arrived across in northwestern Ontario overnight, and has resulted in the morning closure of one of the region's main highways.

Highway 17 is closed between the Manitoba border and Shabaqua, northwest of Thunder Bay, due to poor road and weather conditions, according to the Ontario 511 traveller information service. A section of the highway had earlier been closed near Ignace after a collision.

A traffic camera on Highway 17 near Tower Road just west of Vermilion Bay shows snowy conditions on Thursday morning. (Ontario 511)

Traffic conditions are updated on the Ontario 511 website.

Snow began falling in the Kenora and Lake of the Woods area Wednesday afternoon as the storm worked itself east from Manitoba.

Reagan Breeze, who lives in Dryden, said it was a mix of snow and rain when he went to bed, but he awoke to a winter wonderland Thursday morning.

"It's looking pretty white, covered out there right now, and it came down a pretty good amount as well, too," Breeze said. "I can't see any leaves anymore. I can't see any green. I would say maybe close to [five centimetres] on the ground."

Snow is falling steadily in Sioux Lookout, Ont. (Submitted by Kelly Beattie)

In Thunder Bay, steady rain has been falling overnight along with strong winds.

Environment Canada has a rainfall warning in effect for the city all day and winds are forecast from the east, gusting to 80 kilometres per hour .

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium also announced that all of their bus routes — with one exception — are cancelled Thursday.

Officials said the cancellation is due to the current weather and road conditions as well as the winter storm warning that's in effect for the region.

The one exception is Pickle Lake PL 81. The consortium covers much of the west of the region including Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, Upsala and Ear Falls.